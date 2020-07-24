WDFC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $186.91, changing hands as low as $184.87 per share. WD-40 Co shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDFC's low point in its 52 week range is $151.16 per share, with $211.679 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.33.

