WDFC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $243.00, changing hands as low as $241.91 per share. WD-40 Co shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDFC's low point in its 52 week range is $207.11 per share, with $333.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $243.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.