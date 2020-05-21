WDFC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $184.79, changing hands as high as $185.18 per share. WD-40 Co shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDFC's low point in its 52 week range is $151.16 per share, with $211.679 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.01.

