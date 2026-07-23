WDC vs. SMCI: Which AI Hardware Stock is the Smarter Investment Now?

AI is driving one of the biggest infrastructure spending cycles in technology history. While much of the attention has centered on GPU leader NVIDIA NVDA, investors are increasingly looking for secondary beneficiaries across the AI hardware ecosystem. Two companies that stand out are Western Digital Corporation WDC and Super Micro Computer SMCI.

Although both firms are tied to AI infrastructure, they operate in very different segments. Western Digital provides the storage solutions needed to handle exploding AI datasets, while Super Micro Computer builds the AI servers that power model training and inference.

So, which stock offers the better investment opportunity? The answer depends on whether investors prioritize stability and long-term data growth or faster revenue expansion with higher execution risk.

The Case for SMCI Stock

Super Micro Computer is capitalizing on the AI server boom. The company designs high-performance servers optimized for NVIDIA, AMD and Intel processors, allowing customers to quickly deploy AI infrastructure. Its strength is in its modular “Building Block” design approach. This enables the company to create many product variations rapidly by reusing components across systems. Customers gain more options and quicker access to new technology. It also helps reduce time-to-market and keeps development costs lower. This rapid innovation is essential in today's tech environment, where hardware cycles are shortening, and customers want more customization. SMCI is also improving operations and logistics through increased automation to boost business efficiency.

The company is transforming from a server manufacturer into a full-stack AI data center solutions provider, fueled by strong demand from NeoCloud, AI, enterprise and storage customers. Its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) now contribute more than 4% of profits and are expected to account for 25% over time, while software revenue from data center management tools exceeded $46 million, supporting long-term profitability.

Despite ongoing CPU, GPU and memory shortages, the company continues to maintain strong supplier relationships and has seen no disruption in NVIDIA GPU supply. To meet growing AI infrastructure demand, it is expanding manufacturing capacity across the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia and the Netherlands, with its Silicon Valley campus expected to produce more than 6,000 AI racks per month. It also boasts a record backlog and a growing, more diversified customer base, with increasing demand from large and midsized enterprises despite recent legal challenges. Gross margin is projected to remain in the 8.2-8.4% range for fourth quarter, supported by a higher mix of DCBBS, AI enterprise and traditional server sales. Future capital requirements will depend on working capital needs and the pace of AI infrastructure growth.



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Nonetheless, SMCI faces several near-term risks despite strong AI-driven revenue growth. Gross margins remain volatile due to pricing pressure, financing costs and the complexity of scaling rack-scale AI and DCBBS solutions. Elevated inventory levels, including write-downs tied to older-generation AI components, increase the risk of further valuation losses and working capital strain as technology cycles evolve. Cash flow has weakened significantly because of higher inventory and reduced accounts payable, resulting in a longer cash conversion cycle and greater liquidity pressure.

The company also faces intense competition from established server vendors and low-cost ODMs, which could lead to pricing pressure and lower profitability. In addition, ongoing U.S. export-control investigations and evolving trade restrictions create regulatory and operational risks. Higher debt levels, driven by working capital and expansion needs, further reduce financial flexibility and could pressure earnings if customer deployments are delayed or financing costs remain elevated.

The Case for WDC Stock

Western Digital has transformed into a more focused storage company following the separation of its NAND flash business into Sadisnk SNDK. Currently, the company is concentrating on high-capacity HDDs, enterprise storage and AI data infrastructure. It is well-positioned to benefit through its enterprise HDD portfolio, especially its UltraSMR and ePMR technologies that deliver increasingly higher storage densities. It has also benefited from improving storage pricing and recovering enterprise demand. AI-related investments by hyperscalers are also driving stronger HDD shipments. WDC's profitability has improved significantly as industry supply discipline has stabilized pricing.

Western Digital continues to benefit from surging AI-driven data storage demand, with workloads such as AI inference, agentic AI, synthetic data and physical AI driving long-term HDD growth. The company is expanding its technology roadmap with 40TB ePMR, 44TB HAMR and UltraSMR drives, targeting capacities beyond 100TB, while next-generation ePMR is expected to ramp in the second half of 2026 and HAMR in 2027.

Western Digital is improving profitability through value-based pricing, lower cost per exabyte and supply chain efficiencies, with gross margin expected to reach 51–52% in the fourth quarter. Long-term customer agreements extending into 2028–2029 provide pricing visibility and support predictable demand, while strong free cash flow enables higher dividends and ongoing share repurchases. It remains focused on increasing drive density rather than expanding manufacturing capacity, maintaining high product quality and reliability to support growing hyperscale customer demand.



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In addition, WDC continues to enhance shareholder returns while strengthening its balance sheet. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 20% and is using robust free cash flow to fund share repurchases and strategic investments. In the fiscal third quarter, operating cash flow more than doubled year over year to $1.1 billion, generating $978 million in free cash flow. During the quarter, WD repurchased $752 million of shares, paid $43 million in dividends and reduced debt by $3.1 billion through the sale of SanDisk shares. The company ended the quarter with $2 billion in cash and a net cash position of $450 million, providing greater financial flexibility for future growth.

Price Performance for SMCI & WDC

Over the past year, WDC has soared 706.5% while SMCI slipped 41.8%.



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Valuation Perspective

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, SMCI and WDC are trading at 10.99 and 28.44, respectively, compared with the Computer-Storage Devices industry’s multiple of 12.13.



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How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for SMCI & WDC?

WDC’s estimate revisions are on an upward trajectory currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been raised 0.5% to $10.07 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 7.1% to $18.41.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMCI’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised downward.



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SMCI or WDC: Which Stock is the Better Buy?

Both Western Digital and Super Micro Computer are positioned to benefit from the AI revolution. As enterprises and hyperscalers continue investing aggressively in AI infrastructure, demand for GPU-optimized servers and liquid-cooled racks should remain robust. Investors seeking maximum AI exposure may find SMCI a compelling choice, despite near-term challenges. WDC, however, provides a steadier way to invest in AI. Every AI model, application and inference engine generates vast amounts of data that must be stored, managed and archived. With improving enterprise storage demand, and a focused business strategy, Western Digital offers a balanced combination of AI exposure and financial resilience.

WDC at present sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SMCI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank, Western Digital stands out as the better value investment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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