WDC vs. QMCO: Which Data Infrastructure Stock to Bet On?

The explosion of AI, cloud computing, video streaming and enterprise analytics has created an enormous demand for data storage and infrastructure solutions. Two companies operating in this rapidly evolving market are Western Digital Corporation WDC and Quantum Corporation QMCO.

Western Digital is one of the most recognized names in the global storage industry. The company develops HDDs, flash storage products, SSDs and data center storage solutions for consumers, enterprises and cloud providers. Quantum operates differently from Western Digital. Instead of competing broadly across consumer and enterprise storage markets, Quantum focuses on unstructured data management, archival storage, video surveillance, media workflows and AI-enabled data lakes.

Per a report from Grand View Research, the global data center infrastructure management sector is estimated to reach $13.97 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2026 to 2033. While both WDC and QMCO operate in the broader storage ecosystem, they target different corners of the market and offer very different risk-reward profiles for investors. So, which stock deserves a place in your portfolio?

Let’s compare their businesses, growth prospects, financial strength and long-term investment potential.

The Case for WDC Stock

Over the last few years, Western Digital has focused heavily on streamlining operations and capitalizing on growing demand for AI-driven storage infrastructure. The company benefits from exposure to hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise customers, gaming markets and personal computing. A major catalyst for WD has been the AI boom. AI workloads require enormous amounts of storage capacity, especially for training large language models and managing massive datasets. This trend has strengthened demand for high-capacity enterprise HDDs and flash storage systems.

Western Digital began calendar 2026 with strong execution, delivering solid sequential and year-over-year revenue growth across its cloud, consumer and client businesses while expanding margins. Gross margin topped 50%, driven by higher-capacity drives and growing adoption of UltraSMR products. Strong operating leverage, lower interest expense and an efficient tax structure nearly doubled EPS year over year, reflecting the company’s continued focus on innovation and execution. It is advancing areal density gains, accelerating its HAMR and ePMR roadmaps, and driving adoption of higher-capacity and UltraSMR drives.

The reliability, scalability and TCO benefits of its ePMR and UltraSMR technologies remain key to its success in the data center market. WD plans to build on this with its next-generation HAMR drives. To support this effort, it acquired intellectual property and talent to strengthen its in-house laser development capabilities. The company also announced UltraSMR-enabled JBOD platforms in partnership with software ecosystem partners, broadening UltraSMR adoption.



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These platforms offer significantly higher storage density than conventional drives, delivering hyperscale-level performance while enabling more efficient and sustainable large-scale data analytics. Firm purchase orders with its top seven customers are secured through 2026, supported by multi-year commercial agreements with three of its top five customers extending into 2027 and 2028. These commitments highlight strong customer relationships and confidence in its capacity to meet growing exabyte-level demand.

As AI shifts from training to large-scale inference, data generation is accelerating rapidly, increasing demand for storage as massive volumes of tokens, prompts and queries require persistent retention on HDDs. The rise of agentic AI, synthetic data and physical AI systems such as robotics and autonomous vehicles is further expanding data creation and storage needs. These trends are expected to drive long-term storage demand growth above 25% CAGR, positioning Western Digital to benefit through its high-capacity storage solutions.

Furthermore, WD remains focused on returning value to shareholders while investing in long-term growth. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 20% to 15 cents per share and continued strengthening its balance sheet through robust free cash flow generation. In the fiscal third quarter, cash from operations more than doubled year over year to $1.1 billion, while disciplined CapEx supported free cash flow of $978 million, up 124%. WD also repurchased 2.9 million shares for $752 million and paid $43 million in dividends. Additionally, the sale of 5.8 million SanDisk shares helped reduce debt by $3.1 billion, leaving only $1.6 billion in convertible debt outstanding. With $2 billion in cash, the company ended the quarter in a net cash position of $450 million, highlighting its significantly improved financial strength.

Nonetheless, the company still faces risks from cyclical memory pricing, competition from rivals, weak PC demand and supply chain volatility. It also faces risks from high customer concentration, as losing a major customer or order could materially impact operating performance in a market with low switching costs. The company remains exposed to macroeconomic uncertainty, tariffs and escalating trade tensions, which may drive demand volatility across enterprise, distribution and retail markets. In addition, rising AI-driven storage demand is increasing manufacturing complexity and extending production lead times as the industry transitions to higher-capacity drives.

The Case for QMCO Stock

With AI infrastructure demand accelerating across industries, the company appears to be positioning itself as a beneficiary of the growing need for high-performance data storage, archiving and lifecycle management solutions. Its solutions are commonly used in industries such as media and entertainment, government, surveillance and security, healthcare imaging and research institutions. Quantum’s strategy revolves around high-performance storage and long-term data retention. Recently, QMCO has shown signs of operational improvement. The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and better shipment performance, indicating stabilization after several challenging years.

As AI adoption accelerates, customers are facing growing challenges around cost, power, cooling and long-term data retention, while AI-driven demand is putting increasing pressure on global supply chains. Critical components such as memory, disk and flash are becoming harder to procure, leading to sharp price increases and extended lead times across the industry. Despite these headwinds, Quantum maintains healthy backlog momentum, supported by multiple million-dollar orders from enterprise and hyperscale customers. AI applications require enormous amounts of data to be stored, processed, transferred and archived efficiently. Quantum has increasingly positioned itself as a provider of integrated platform solutions capable of supporting the full data lifecycle from high-speed ingestion to long-term storage.

This strategy could become increasingly important as enterprises scale generative AI deployments and machine learning workloads. Many organizations are discovering that AI infrastructure involves far more than GPUs and compute power. It also requires scalable storage systems capable of handling massive datasets. Quantum’s partnerships and customer engagements in this area appear to be expanding. Management specifically noted closer collaboration with customers and strategic partners to address “AI-ready infrastructure” demand. If execution continues improving, this could become one of the company’s most significant long-term growth catalysts.

Moreover, Quantum continues to advance its go-to-market strategy through a realignment of its North American sales model to match the successful EMEA approach, improving focus, account prioritization and execution. The company is also seeing momentum from its lead-generation efforts, which are driving higher-quality opportunities and supporting pipeline growth. These initiatives are helping generate larger multi-product deals as customers increasingly seek trusted partners to manage cost pressures, supply constraints and long-term data growth. Channel engagement is also strengthening, particularly around tape and StorNext solutions, as customers reevaluate their storage infrastructure strategies.



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Management remains cautious on near-term guidance due to ongoing supply-chain volatility and uncertainty around the timing of order fulfillment and shipments. Quantum issued a cautious fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 outlook as worsening industry-wide supply chain constraints continue to delay procurement of critical components and disrupt shipment timing. While demand remains solid, management warned that fulfillment challenges could pressure near-term results. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $68 million, adjusted EBITDA around breakeven and a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of roughly 33 cents per share, reflecting the operational strain from ongoing supply-chain volatility and rising component costs.

Price Performance for WDC & QMCO

Over the past six months, WDC and QMCO have registered gains of 221.2% and 11.2%, respectively.



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Valuation Perspective

In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, QMCO is trading at 0.42, lower than WDC’s 10.69.



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How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for WDC & QMCO?

WDC’s estimate revisions are on an upward trajectory currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised north 12% to $10.02 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 23.3% to $17.19.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QMCO’s earnings has remained static over the past 60 days.



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WDC or QMCO: Which Stock Should Investors Choose?

Between the two companies, Western Digital appears to be the stronger overall investment for most long-term investors. Its scale, diversified business, improving profitability and AI-driven growth opportunities provide a more compelling and stable investment case. Quantum could appeal to aggressive growth investors looking for a smaller company with turnaround potential and niche exposure to unstructured data management.

Western Digital also has significantly greater scale than Quantum, which provides financial flexibility and stronger competitive positioning during industry downturns. However, Quantum remains a much smaller and riskier company compared to Western Digital. WD’s financial profile offers higher revenue stability, better cash flow generation, stronger access to capital markets and lower bankruptcy risk. QMCO is still in turnaround mode, with lower revenue, uneven profits and past debt concerns. Although recent results have improved, the company continues to face execution risks, making it a more volatile and risky investment.

QMCO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while WDC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank, WDC seems to be a better pick at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.