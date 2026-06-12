WDC Powers AI Infrastructure Play With Storage Innovation at Computex

At Computex 2026, held from June 2 to June 5, Western Digital Corporation WDC showcased how next-generation storage solutions are becoming critical to the success of AI infrastructure. With enterprises racing to deploy AI models, autonomous agents and intelligent applications, WDC is positioning itself as a strong contender in the AI ecosystem. Its latest innovations highlight the growing importance of scalable, efficient and cost-effective storage architectures in supporting the rapidly expanding AI economy.

Western Digital demonstrated its Ultrastar HDD portfolio, featuring technologies such as UltraSMR, ePMR and HAMR. Apart from individual drives, it showcased a range of platform solutions designed for cloud providers, AI companies, neo-cloud operators and high-performance HPC environments, including Ultrastar Data Series JBOD systems, OpenFlex EBOF and RapidFlex NVMe-oF controllers. These platforms help organizations optimize capacity, improve performance, reduce infrastructure complexity and accelerate deployment timelines.

A key highlight is the Ultrastar Data 3000 JBOD platform, built for large-scale AI workloads. It features ArcticFlow cooling, IsoVibe vibration isolation, 24 Gb/s SAS-4 connectivity and enhanced scalability. These innovations can cut drive return rates by up to 62%, boosting reliability and efficiency. As AI datasets grow, the platform's higher bandwidth and stability could provide it with a solid competitive edge. In addition to enterprise and AI-focused solutions, Western Digital is displaying its broader storage portfolio, including WD Gold enterprise drives, WD Red NAS solutions, WD Purple surveillance storage and G-DRIVE external storage systems for creators. These products strengthen its strategy of a broad spectrum of modern data ecosystem, from consumer content creation to hyperscale AI deployments.

While competition remains intense from storage bigshots like Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and SanDisk SNDK, WDC’s strategic focus on AI-related data growth could expand long-term opportunities.

How Competitive is WDC in the AI Storage Arena?

Seagate is well poised to gain from AI-led storage demand, a robust technology roadmap anchored in Mozaic and HAMR and disciplined execution focused on converting demand into profitable growth and long-term value creation. In April 2026, it introduced a lineup of new and updated storage solutions for consumers and professional users under its Seagate, FireCuda, and LaCie brands. These include the Seagate One Touch desktop external hard drive, the FireCuda X Vault hard drive, and the LaCie 8big Pro5 multi-bay RAID storage system. In March, Seagate introduced its Mozaic 4+ platform, a breakthrough storage technology built on HAMR.

Sandisk is benefiting from AI-led demand that is lifting enterprise SSD adoption and supporting pricing across NAND end markets. In February 2026, SNDK launched its next generation of portable SSD portfolio through a three-tier lineup designed to support larger file sizes, AI content, and the increasingly demanding digital workflows of everyday users, creators and professionals. It also partnered with SK hynix to develop High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), a next-generation memory solution for AI inference. Positioned between high-speed HBM and high-capacity SSDs, HBF aims to deliver a balance of performance, scalability and power efficiency, supporting the industry's shift toward inference-driven AI workloads.

WDC Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past six months, shares of WDC have surged 207.6% compared with the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry’s growth of 283.6%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 32.36 forward earnings compared with 14.23 for the industry.



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WDC’s estimate revisions are on an upward trajectory currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised north 12% to $10.02 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 23.9% to $17.62.



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Currently, Western Digital has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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