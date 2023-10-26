WDC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.73, changing hands as low as $35.62 per share. Western Digital Corp shares are currently trading down about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WDC's low point in its 52 week range is $29.73 per share, with $47.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.07. The WDC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
