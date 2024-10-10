WDAY Streamlines Operations at Arkansas' University: Stock to Gain?

Workday, Inc. WDAY recently announced that the University of Arkansas System has deployed the Workday Student Management system across seven campuses. Workday Student, which is used by many prominent institutions such as Iowa State University and the University of Rochester, is an excellent tool that provides students, staff, and faculty with a unified experience and simplifies the management of academics, employment, finances, payroll, time tracking, and more.



The University of Arkansas System has a total of 14 campuses which comprise several higher education institutions, including law school, medical school, colleges and more. Till now, only seven campuses have gone live on WDAY Student, and the rest are expected to onboard by Spring 2025.



Workday Student integrated various existing systems from participating institutions across HR, finance and other operations into a single cloud-based platform. The solution allows for efficient monitoring and tracking of registration, attendance, talent, and staffing needs, changes in enrollment numbers, supplier costs and other expenses. This real-time, comprehensive view of the whole operations empowers institutions to enhance their decision-making process.



The solution brings several self-servicing capabilities to students that include simple course registration, managing financial aid, tracking study hours, viewing grades and more through a mobile device. The common course number system is one of the standout features of the solution. It standardizes subject codes and course numbers across all campuses for 21,000-course offerings. This comprehensive index reduces complexities in the course selection process and transfer between schools, and helps students to stay on the right track to earn the degree.

Will This Product Launch Boost WDAY’s Prospect?

Fluctuation in enrollments due to various economic and social factors and demand for more intuitive and seamless digital services from students are some of the challenges faced by modern higher education institutions. Improving revenue planning and optimizing resource utilization are also major issues. Many institutions boast thousands of students and faculty members. Managing such a large and diverse system while coordinating several processes is a daunting task.



Workday Student is a powerful tool to address these broader industry challenges. Owing to its state-of-the-art features, the solution has garnered solid traction in the education sector. Around 140 higher education institutes have deployed Workday Student to accelerate their digital transformation journey. This underscores the growing credibility of WDAY solutions in the education industry. Its strong focus on innovation and portfolio expansion will likely boost commercial expansion.

