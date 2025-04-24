$WDAY stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WDAY stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $107,182,201 of trading volume.

$WDAY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WDAY:

$WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 145 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 145 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 101 sales selling 864,522 shares for an estimated $217,523,568 .

. GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,884,032 .

. SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 11,554 shares for an estimated $2,986,624 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,375 shares for an estimated $2,319,815 .

. RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,677 shares for an estimated $926,231 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,829 shares for an estimated $462,903 .

. MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 969 shares for an estimated $229,764.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WDAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 595 institutional investors add shares of $WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WDAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDAY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WDAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WDAY forecast page.

You can track data on $WDAY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.