WDAY Rides on Strong Cash Flow Growth: Will the Momentum Sustain?

Workday, Inc. WDAY generated a $1.28 billion of cash from operating activities compared with $1.11 billion in the prior-year quarter, in the fourth quarter of 2026. For fiscal 2026, the company generated $2.94 billion of cash from operating activities compared with $2.46 billion in fiscal 2025.



Free cash flows were $2.8 billion, up from $2.2 billion a year ago. Robust cash flows reflect that the company is making investments in the right direction. Further, ample cash is available for pursuing strategic acquisitions, investment in growth initiatives and distribution to shareholders.



There are several factors driving this growth. Solid growth in subscription services revenues backed by high demand for its human capital and financial management solutions. Expansion within its customer base is a major growth engine. The company boasts an enterprise customer base of more than 11,500 worldwide. More than 65% of the Fortune 500 companies use Workday solutions. Expansion has lower customer acquisition costs, and existing customer upgrades bring incremental cash with minimal expenses.



Management is putting a strong focus on integrating advanced AI and ML capabilities. AI-driven internal efficiency lowers development cost per feature, and faster product cycles lead to quicker monetization. This is boosting operating margin and boosting cash flow.



The company reported deferred revenues of $5.01 billion. This implies customers are paying upfront, directly boosting cash flow without recognizing it in revenues immediately.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Workday faces competition from SAP SE SAP and Oracle, Inc. ORCL. Oracle consistently generates substantial free cash flow, providing financial flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The company's recurring revenue model from cloud subscriptions and software maintenance creates predictable, high-margin cash flows that strengthen with each passing quarter. As of Feb. 28, 2026, Oracle's short-term deferred revenues were $9.9 billion. Over the trailing 12 months, operating cash flow was $23.5 billion, up 13% in USD.



SAP generates solid cash flow, which provides management the opportunity to invest in product innovations, acquisitions and business development. In the fourth quarter, SAP generated operating cash of €1.3 billion against an outflow of $580 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow, a key metric of operational strength, was €1.03 billion during the quarter.

Workday’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Workday shares have lost 46.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, WDAY trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, below the industry average of 24.22.



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Earnings estimates for 2027 have remained static at $10.54 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2028 has declined 1.1% to $12.32.



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Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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