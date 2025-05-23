WDAY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $250.66, changing hands as low as $237.00 per share. Workday Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $199.81 per share, with $294 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.36. The WDAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

