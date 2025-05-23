Markets
WDAY

WDAY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

May 23, 2025 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $250.66, changing hands as low as $237.00 per share. Workday Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Workday Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, WDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $199.81 per share, with $294 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.36. The WDAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding AKP
 AIB shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding AKP-> AIB shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.