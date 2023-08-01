WD-40 (WDFC) Price Target Increased by 28.92% to 215.22

The average one-year price target for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has been revised to 215.22 / share. This is an increase of 28.92% from the prior estimate of 166.94 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 243.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.22% from the latest reported closing price of 229.50 / share.

WD-40 Declares $0.83 Dividend

On June 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $229.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in WD-40. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDFC is 0.13%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 14,529K shares. The put/call ratio of WDFC is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,635K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 991K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 813K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 672K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 530K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 0.11% over the last quarter.

WD-40 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developingand selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

