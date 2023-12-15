WD-40 (WDFC) Price Target Increased by 10.82% to 201.96

The average one-year price target for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has been revised to 201.96 / share. This is an increase of 10.82% from the prior estimate of 182.24 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 88.88 to a high of 289.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.50% from the latest reported closing price of 239.02 / share.

WD-40 Declares $0.88 Dividend

On December 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2024 will receive the payment on January 31, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $239.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.44%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in WD-40. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDFC is 0.13%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 14,161K shares. The put/call ratio of WDFC is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,598K shares representing 11.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 16.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 916K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 648K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 50.79% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 623K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 26.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 11.91% over the last quarter.

WD-40 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developingand selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

