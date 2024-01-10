News & Insights

WD-40 Shares Surge On Upbeat Q1 Results

January 10, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC) are climbing more than 15% Wednesday morning after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Net income for the first quarter increased to $17.48 million or $1.28 per share from 13.99 million or $1.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $1.05 per share.

Sales for the quarter were $140.42 million, an increase of 12 percent year-on-year.

WDFC, currently at $273.14, has touched a new high of $278 this morning.

