WD-40 Q3 Profit Down, Cuts FY Outlook; Shares Down 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of WD-40 Co. (WDFC) slipped 9 percent in extended session on Thursday after the company posted third-quarter results and lowered its outlook for the full year 2022

Profit for the third-quarter dropped to $14.5 million or $1.07 per share from $21.0 million or $1.52 per share last year. Sales for the quarter decreased to $123.7 million from $136.4 million a year ago.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expects earnings of $5.02 to $5.10 per share and revenues of $519 to $532 million.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $5.14 and $5.27 per share and revenues of $522 million and $547 million.

WDFC closed Thursday's trading at $204.85, up $2.68 or 1.33%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $18.84 or 9.20% in the after-hours trading.

