WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) will increase its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.78. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.2% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

WD-40's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. WD-40 was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 59%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

WD-40 Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.08 to US$3.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that WD-40 has grown earnings per share at 5.4% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On WD-40's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think WD-40 will make a great income stock. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We don't think WD-40 is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for WD-40 that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

