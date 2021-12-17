WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) will increase its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.78. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

WD-40's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, WD-40's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

WD-40 Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:WDFC Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.08 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$3.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

We Could See WD-40's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. WD-40 has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.9% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like WD-40's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for WD-40 that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

