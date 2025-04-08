WD-40 Earnings Results: $WDFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WD-40 ($WDFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $146,100,000, missing estimates of $157,495,140 by $-11,395,140.
WD-40 Insider Trading Activity
WD-40 insiders have traded $WDFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM B NOBLE (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $495,284.
WD-40 Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of WD-40 stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 507,542 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,170,292
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 150,288 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,471,891
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 113,792 shares (+28448.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,765,248
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 106,617 shares (+206.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,873,813
- NORGES BANK added 69,693 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,913,097
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 57,728 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,009,431
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 49,407 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,990,090
