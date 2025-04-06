WD-40 Earnings Preview: Recent $WDFC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WD-40 ($WDFC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $157,495,140 and earnings of $1.30 per share.

WD-40 Insider Trading Activity

WD-40 insiders have traded $WDFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B NOBLE (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $495,284.

WD-40 Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of WD-40 stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

