WD-40 Company's (NASDAQ:WDFC) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

WD-40 Company's (NASDAQ:WDFC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 38.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 10x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, WD-40 has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is WD-40's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as WD-40's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 65% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 44% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.8% each year as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 12% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that WD-40's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that WD-40 currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for WD-40 that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

