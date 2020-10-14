WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

WD-40 Company (WDFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WDFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WDFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $197.48, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDFC was $197.48, representing a -6.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $211.68 and a 30.64% increase over the 52 week low of $151.16.

WDFC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). WDFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports WDFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.24%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WDFC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WDFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WDFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHQ with an increase of 16.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WDFC at 1.9%.

