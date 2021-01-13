WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

WD-40 Company (WDFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WDFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WDFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDFC was $284.02, representing a 4.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.59 and a 87.89% increase over the 52 week low of $151.16.

WDFC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). WDFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports WDFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.23%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WDFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WDFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WDFC as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHQ with an increase of 27.95% over the last 100 days. GLRY has the highest percent weighting of WDFC at 2.22%.

