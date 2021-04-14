WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

WD-40 Company (WDFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WDFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.46% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $256.81, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDFC was $256.81, representing a -22.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $333.42 and a 65.2% increase over the 52 week low of $155.46.

WDFC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). WDFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.44. Zacks Investment Research reports WDFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.82%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WDFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WDFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WDFC as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHQ with an increase of 24.41% over the last 100 days. SMDV has the highest percent weighting of WDFC at 1.75%.

