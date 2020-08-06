WD-40 Company Recalls About 130k Units Of X-14 Mildew Stain Remover

(RTTNews) - WD-40 Company recalled about 130,000 units of X-14 Mildew Stain Remover for potential risk of skin irritation, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.

The company said pressure can build up inside the bottle and cause it to fall over and leak, posing a risk of skin irritation.

X-14 Mildew Stain Remover is a bathroom cleaning product used to remove mildew and stains from grout, tile, vinyl, and plastic surfaces.

The recall involves only the 16 and 32 ounce bottles of X-14 Mildew Stain Remover, with lot code between 20052 O and 20127 O, which can be found on the back of the bottle. X-14 Mildew Stain Remover is printed on the front of the blue plastic spray bottle.

The company said it has not yet received any reports of incidents or injuries involving the recalled product.

WD-40 Company urged customers to immediately stop using the recalled stain remover and contact it for instructions on how to dispose of the product or return it to receive a full refund.

The stain remover was made in the U.S. by Maumee, Ohio-based Spartan Chemical Co., Inc., and distributed by San Diego, California-based WD-40 Company.

They were sold at Amazon.com, Ace Hardware, Publix, Do It Best Hardware, and other retail stores (not sold in California stores) from March 2020 through July 2020 for between $4 and $5.

