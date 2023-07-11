News & Insights

Markets
WDFC

WD-40 Company Rallies On Better-than-expected Quarterly Results

July 11, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC) are rising more than 17% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Profit in the third quarter increased to $18.9 million or $1.38 per share from $14.5 million or $1.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Sales for the quarter grew 15% year-on-year to $141.7 million.

Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Sales for the year is expected in the range of $535 million-$560 million and EPS in the range of $4.80 - $5.00.

WDFC is at $226.99 currently. It has traded in the range of $145.16 - $225.80 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.