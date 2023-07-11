WD-40 Company Rallies On Better-than-expected Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC) are rising more than 17% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Profit in the third quarter increased to $18.9 million or $1.38 per share from $14.5 million or $1.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Sales for the quarter grew 15% year-on-year to $141.7 million.

Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Sales for the year is expected in the range of $535 million-$560 million and EPS in the range of $4.80 - $5.00.

WDFC is at $226.99 currently. It has traded in the range of $145.16 - $225.80 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.