WD-40 Company Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 17% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$125m, while EPS were US$1.72 beating analyst models by 67%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:WDFC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for WD-40 from dual analysts is for revenues of US$460.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 6.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 5.0% to US$5.51. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$426.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.86 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about WD-40's future following the latest results, with a solid gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 37% to US$302per share.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting WD-40's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.0% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.5% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that WD-40 is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around WD-40's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for WD-40 going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for WD-40 you should be aware of.

