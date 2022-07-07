WD-40 Co. Shares Close the Day 14.9% Lower - Daily Wrap

WD-40 Co. (WDFC) shares closed today 14.9% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 28.2% year-to-date, down 32.5% over the past 12 months, and up 69.1% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.1%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $206.59 and as low as $173.69 this week.
- Shares closed 32.0% below its 52-week high and 2.7% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 21.1% lower than the 10-day average and 35.5% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.5.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Materials industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 9.6%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 140.4%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 123.1% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.