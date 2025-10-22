WD-40 Co Q4 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - WD-40 Co (WDFC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.24 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $16.78 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $163.47 million from $155.99 million last year.

WD-40 Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

