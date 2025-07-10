WD-40 Co Announces Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - WD-40 Co (WDFC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $20.98 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $19.84 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $156.9 million from $155.0 million last year.

WD-40 Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.98 Mln. vs. $19.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $156.9 Mln vs. $155.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.