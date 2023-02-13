WD-40 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WDFC

In trading on Monday, shares of WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $178.37, changing hands as high as $178.99 per share. WD-40 Co shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDFC's low point in its 52 week range is $145.16 per share, with $218.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.