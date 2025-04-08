WD-40 Boosts FY25 Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, marketing organization WD-40 Co. (WDFC) said it now projects earnings in a range of $5.25 to $5.55 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $5.20 to $5.45 per share.

Net sales growth from the pro-forma 2024 results continues to be projected to be between 6 and 11 percent with net sales between $600 million and $630 million after adjusting for estimated translation impacts of foreign currency.

The pro forma basis, excluding the full fiscal year financial impact of certain of the homecare and cleaning products classified as assets held for sale and the impact of the uncertain tax position benefit.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.42 per share on net sales of $627.1 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On March 18, 2025, the Company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on April 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2025.

