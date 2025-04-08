Markets
WDFC

WD-40 Boosts FY25 Earnings Outlook - Update

April 08, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, marketing organization WD-40 Co. (WDFC) said it now projects earnings in a range of $5.25 to $5.55 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $5.20 to $5.45 per share.

Net sales growth from the pro-forma 2024 results continues to be projected to be between 6 and 11 percent with net sales between $600 million and $630 million after adjusting for estimated translation impacts of foreign currency.

The pro forma basis, excluding the full fiscal year financial impact of certain of the homecare and cleaning products classified as assets held for sale and the impact of the uncertain tax position benefit.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.42 per share on net sales of $627.1 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On March 18, 2025, the Company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on April 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.