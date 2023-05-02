WCP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Whitecap Resources Inc (TSX: WCP.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.12, changing hands as low as $10.05 per share. Whitecap Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.70 per share, with $12.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.07.

