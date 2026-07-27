Is WCN Stock Worth Its Premium Valuation After Strong Q2 Results?

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN delivered a better-than-expected second quarter and raised its full-year outlook, giving investors fresh evidence of steady operating execution.

The question is valuation. WCN’s business is still producing growth, cash flow and margin resilience, but the stock already trades above its waste-services peer group on a key enterprise-value basis.

WCN Delivers a Strong Second-Quarter Beat

Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share for the second quarter of 2026, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 by 11.1%. Adjusted earnings increased 16.3% from $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $2.56 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $2.53 billion by 1.1% and rose 6.4% year over year. Strong pricing and operating execution helped offset softer volumes, including a 1.9% decline in solid waste unit volumes.

Waste Connections, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waste Connections, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waste Connections, Inc. Quote

Waste Connections Raises Its 2026 Outlook

Waste Connections raised its 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $10.02 billion to $10.05 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are now projected between $3.33 billion and $3.34 billion.

That outlook implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.2% to 33.3%. For a company whose model relies on route density, pricing discipline and local market positioning, the margin target supports the case for durable profitability rather than just revenue expansion.

WCN Generates Cash but Carries Heavy Debt

Adjusted free cash flow increased 24.7% year over year to $457.5 million in the second quarter, representing 17.9% of revenues. Waste Connections also maintained its full-year adjusted free cash flow forecast of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

The balance sheet is less clean. WCN ended June with $98.2 million in cash and equivalents, compared with $9.28 billion in long-term debt. That debt load does not erase the cash-generation story, but it limits the margin of safety for investors paying a premium multiple.

Waste Connections Trades at a Clear Premium

WCN trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 15.86X. That compares with 12.66X for the Zacks sub-industry and 10.11X for the broader Zacks sector.

The premium is not extreme relative to WCN’s own history. The current multiple remains below its five-year median of 18.35X and closer to its five-year low of 14.52X than its five-year high of 20.75X.

Peers such as WM WM and Republic Services, Inc. RSG shape the same valuation debate across waste services. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, is North America’s leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. Republic Services is another environmental-services leader offering recycling, waste and related solutions across North America.

WCN Offers Limited Upside to the Price Target

WCN’s price target of $180 sits above the reported share price of $169.61. The gap is positive but modest, especially for a stock that already prices in above-industry valuation expectations.

That setup puts more weight on continued execution. Investors may need additional earnings estimate increases, firmer volume trends or stronger acquisition contributions to justify paying more for the shares from current levels.

WCN Scores Point to Selective Optimism

The bottom line is that WCN looks fundamentally sound but not obviously inexpensive. The company beat second-quarter expectations, lifted its outlook and generated solid free cash flow, yet leverage and valuation keep the risk-reward balance from becoming one-sided.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher over the past four weeks, which supports a more constructive near-term earnings view without making the stock a clear bargain.

WCN also has a Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B. Those readings point to favorable momentum and growth characteristics. However, the Value Score of C reinforces the valuation concern, making the stock better suited for selective optimism than aggressive accumulation.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.