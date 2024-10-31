WCM Global Growth Set to Issue Over 79M Shares

News & Insights

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. is planning to issue a significant number of new securities, offering over 79 million fully paid ordinary shares through a securities purchase plan and a separate placement. The securities purchase plan will close on December 4, 2024, with the issue date set for December 9, 2024, while the placement issue date is planned for November 8, 2024. This move is likely to attract investors looking for growth opportunities in the financial markets.

