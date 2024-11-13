WCM Global Growth Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. has experienced a change in its substantial holding, as reported by HUB24 Limited. The voting power of HUB24 in WCM has decreased from 8.34% to 6.65%, attributed to a dilution of shareholding following the issuance of new shares. This adjustment reflects the dynamic nature of shareholder interests in the market.

For further insights into AU:WQG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.