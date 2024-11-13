WCM Global Growth Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.
WCM Global Growth Ltd. has experienced a change in its substantial holding, as reported by HUB24 Limited. The voting power of HUB24 in WCM has decreased from 8.34% to 6.65%, attributed to a dilution of shareholding following the issuance of new shares. This adjustment reflects the dynamic nature of shareholder interests in the market.
