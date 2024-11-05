WCM Global Growth Ltd. Unveils Share Purchase Plan

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. is offering a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to eligible shareholders, allowing them to buy up to 19,230 new shares at $1.56 each without brokerage fees. This opportunity is designed to provide shareholders with a cost-effective way to increase their investment in the company, though they are advised to consult financial advisers to assess its suitability for their individual needs. The offer is made under Australian regulations and is not available to investors outside Australia and New Zealand.

