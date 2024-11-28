WCM Global Growth Ltd. Launches Share Purchase Plan

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. is offering a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) allowing eligible shareholders to buy up to $30,000 worth of shares at a discounted price of $1.56 per share, which is a 4.9% discount from the previous closing price. Participants in the SPP will also be eligible for a fully franked interim dividend of 1.83 cents per share, with the potential for an annual yield of up to 6.9% including franking credits. The SPP closes on December 4, 2024, and new shares are expected to be issued on December 9, 2024.

