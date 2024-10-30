WCM Global Growth Ltd. Announces Trading Halt

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. has announced a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to finalize an institutional capital raise. The halt is expected to be lifted by November 4, 2024, or upon the release of further details. This strategic move is anticipated to aid in executing the capital raise efficiently.

