WCM Global Growth Ltd. Announces New Securities Quotation

November 06, 2024 — 07:44 pm EST

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. has announced the upcoming quotation of over 26 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), set to be issued on November 8, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and investor engagement. Traders and investors will be watching closely to see how this development impacts the company’s stock performance.

