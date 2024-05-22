WCM Global Growth Declares Quarterly Dividend

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. has announced a new quarterly dividend of AUD 0.0174 per ordinary share, with an ex-date of June 13, 2024, and payment scheduled for June 28, 2024. Investors should mark June 14 as the record date to be eligible for the dividend.

