WCM Global Growth Continues Share Buyback

May 30, 2024 — 03:40 am EDT

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Limited has provided an update on its ongoing share buyback program, announcing the repurchase of an additional 114,170 ordinary fully paid shares. The latest transaction follows the company’s previous buyback of 12,043,330 shares, reflecting its continued effort to return value to shareholders. The announcement signifies the daily activity in the company’s buyback strategy as of the 30th of May, 2024.

