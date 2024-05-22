News & Insights

WCM Global Growth Announces Rising Dividends

May 22, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. has announced a fully franked quarterly dividend of 1.74 cents per share, with plans to continue increasing dividends over the coming quarters, showcasing a commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan offers shares at a 3% discount, gaining traction among shareholders including the company’s Directors. Investors interested in the reinvestment plan have until 19 June 2024 to participate.

