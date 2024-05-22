WCM Global Growth Announces Rising Dividends

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. has announced a fully franked quarterly dividend of 1.74 cents per share, with plans to continue increasing dividends over the coming quarters, showcasing a commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan offers shares at a 3% discount, gaining traction among shareholders including the company’s Directors. Investors interested in the reinvestment plan have until 19 June 2024 to participate.

For further insights into AU:WQG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.