WCM Global Growth Announces AGM Results

November 12, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Limited announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting the approval of key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of non-executive director Stephen Merlicek. The meeting showcased strong shareholder support, with significant majority votes in favor of the proposed items.

