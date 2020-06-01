WCLD: A Top Performing Tech ETF Positioned for a 'New Normal'

This article was first published by WisdomTree.

Determining how much the coronavirus has permanently changed businesses is one of the biggest challenges facing corporations and investors today.

Disruptive events, like the COVID-19 pandemic, are often catalysts for long-term operating changes. These market dislocations can expose companies that are driving or quickly adapting to change, and create opportunities for significant gains in market share.

Last year WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) with high conviction that the widespread adoption of cloud-based computing could not only disrupt the software industry, but permanently alter standards of business and human interaction.

As a thematic fund, WCLD’s strategy is predicated on the long-term structural shift toward cloud-based computing, rather than short-term cyclical or technical signals.

The coronavirus has forced companies to adjust to this “new normal.” Digitizing operations and implementing tools that enable a distributed workforce are critically important to business continuity.

We believe the pandemic-induced business disruption has accelerated the shift to the cloud and will lead to rapid growth for the industry. In our view, WCLD’s year-to-date outperformance versus broad market indicies demonstrates that a significant transformation is already underway. For standardized performance of WCLD, please click here.

As of writing, the average large-cap blend fund, representing the overall U.S. stock market, is down 13.31% year-to-date, according to Morningstar.1 The top-performing U.S. equity category has been Technology, which is flat year-to-date with average fund performance of -0.01%.2

In the U.S. Technology category, which includes 236 funds, WCLD is among the top five performing funds year-to-date. WCLD has returned 24.81%3, outperforming the U.S. Technology category average by approximately 2,482 basis points (bps)!

If we compare the ETFs in the U.S. Technology category, the results make a compelling case in support of WCLD.

WCLD has outperformed by approximately 2,464 bps year-to-date with an expense ratio that is 10 bps below the average U.S. Technology ETF.4

U.S. Technology ETFs - Expense Ratio vs. Year-to-Date Performance

On average, ETFs in the Morningstar U.S. Tech category hold only 12% of their total weight in pure-play cloud computing companies.5 The funds ranking in the top quartile based on year-to-date performance have double the average cloud exposure, with 24% of their total weight held in cloud companies on average. Meanwhile, funds in the bottom quartile have 3% exposure to the cloud industry, on average.6

US Technology ETFs - Cloud Exposure vs. Year-to-Date Performance

WCLD Provides Unique, Targeted Cloud Exposure

WCLD, through a collaboration with Nasdaq, leverages the expertise of Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), a leading venture capital investor in cloud-based businesses with more than a decade of investment success in the cloud computing industry.

WCLD seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (EMCLOUD). BVP, in collaboration with Nasdaq, sets the investment parameters for selecting eligible cloud company constituents within EMCLOUD’s investment methodology.

Among key investment criteria are revenue thresholds and growth requirements that are suited to identifying emerging cloud companies with rapid growth potential. The end result of these constraints is a unique basket of 52 cloud stocks that has very limited overlap with benchmark indexes for U.S. equities, tech and growth strategies. The S&P 500, S&P 500 Growth, S&P 500 Information Technology and Nasdaq 100 Indexes only share four to five companies in common with WCLD—and they all hold less than 10% of their weight across these companies.7

The coronavirus pandemic could drive permanent changes in standards for remote work and data management. We see WCLD as a potential way for investors to position for long-term growth in the cloud computing industry and as a hedge against disruptive forces of change in technology and in our current operating environment.

