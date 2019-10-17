WCG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of WellCare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $269.73, changing hands as high as $272.37 per share. WellCare Health Plans Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCG's low point in its 52 week range is $220.63 per share, with $320.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $271.92.

