WCC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.97, changing hands as low as $122.09 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCC's low point in its 52 week range is $99 per share, with $147.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.