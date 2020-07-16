WCC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.35, changing hands as high as $41.50 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.515 per share, with $61.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.41.

