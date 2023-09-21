WCC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.70, changing hands as low as $147.34 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCC's low point in its 52 week range is $112.08 per share, with $185.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.43.

