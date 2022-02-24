WBX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wallbox N.V. Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: WBX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.79, changing hands as low as $11.02 per share. Wallbox N.V. Class A Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBX's low point in its 52 week range is $7.28 per share, with $21.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.57.

