WBS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.75, changing hands as high as $45.20 per share. Webster Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.03 per share, with $56.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.